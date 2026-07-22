4 in 10 adults have prediabetes — and fruit juice is not as safe as you think

Four in 10 adults aged 30 and older in South Korea have prediabetes, putting nearly half the adult population at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
According to the Korean Diabetes Association's "Diabetes Fact Sheet 2024," released in May and based on the 2021–2022 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 41.1% of adults aged 30 and older in South Korea are in a prediabetic state — the stage just before a formal diabetes diagnosis. Diabetes ranked seventh among all causes of death in the Ministry of Statistics' "2024 Cause of Death Statistics."
Prediabetes is defined as blood sugar levels elevated above normal, placing individuals in a high-risk group for diabetes. A fasting blood glucose level below 100㎎/dL is considered normal; 100–125㎎/dL indicates prediabetes; and 126㎎/dL or higher is classified as diabetes.
Because diabetes is closely tied to diet, managing what one eats is essential at the prediabetes stage.
Cutting back on sugary drinks is particularly important. A study by a joint US-German research team, published in the American Society for Nutrition journal Advances in Nutrition in 2025, found that each additional daily serving of sugar-sweetened beverages — about 355 milliliters — was associated with a 25 percent increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Yet most of the added sugar Koreans consume from processed foods comes from beverages. A Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2019–2023) released by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety last year found that Koreans obtained 47 percent of their processed-food sugar intake from beverages, at 11.4 grams — the highest share of any food category. Snacks, bread and rice cakes came second at 5.4 grams.
The sugar in processed drinks poses a greater diabetes risk than sugar in solid foods, because liquids pass through the digestive tract and are absorbed far more quickly. Even the same amount of sugar raises blood glucose more sharply when consumed as a drink. This applies not only to sweet lattes and cola but also to fruit juice, which is often mistaken for a health food.
Medical experts note that when whole fruit is eaten, its dietary fiber acts as a buffer that slows the rise in blood sugar. Fruit juice, however, loses nearly all of its fiber during the blending or pressing process. With no fiber left to slow absorption, blood sugar rises rapidly.
Instant coffee mix is another concern: the sugar and creamer it contains can raise blood glucose and contribute to weight gain. Drinks low in sugar and calories — such as green tea or barley tea — are better choices.
Alongside beverage choices, building meals around foods that support blood sugar control is key. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's basic dietary guidelines for prediabetes start with 'limiting processed refined grains such as wheat flour.' Whole grains — brown rice, mixed grains and the like — are recommended over white rice. Replacing rice with potatoes, noodles or rice cakes as a meal staple is discouraged.
For banchan, eating a balanced variety of foods — including vegetables, meat, fish and legumes — is advised. To reduce sugar intake, sauces and condiments of all kinds should be used as sparingly as possible.
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
Most Read Stories
REAL FOODSPREMIUM
MARKET TRENDS
July 22. 2026
미국 시장에서 복합 플레이버(flavor)와 글로벌 풍미가 인기다. 한국농수산식품유통공사(aT)의 농식품수출정보(KATI)에 따르면 2026년 미국 식품시장의 맛 트렌드는 기존의 유행이 더욱 복합적이고 구체적인 형태로 발전하는 양상이다. 미국 레스토랑협회는 2026년 외식시장의 주요 흐름으로 맥앤치즈, 치킨누들스프, 매시드포테이토 등 익숙한 컴포트 푸드(comfort food, 심리적 안정과 위로, 향수를 일으키는 음식)에 글로벌 풍미를 접목한 방식을 제시했다. 스낵시장에서는 망고와 라임, 피클처럼 맛의 성격이 분명한 재료를 조합하는 시도가 이어지고 있다. 나초칩 브랜드 El Nacho는 트렌디한 맛의 핫허니 망고맛 나초칩을 선보였다. 유명 마시멜로우 캔디 브랜드 PEEPS는 망고&칠리&라임맛의 마시멜로우 제품을 내놓았다. 식음료 시장에서는 향과 산미가 뚜렷한 유자와 칼라만시, 베르가모트 등이 주목받고 있다. 미 남부지역 최대 규모의 식료품 체인인 Kroger는 감귤류를 2026년