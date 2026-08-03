Summer health foods that support your cells' cleanup system

For those seeking a summer health boost to endure the sweltering heat, so-called "cellular health foods" offer an affordable alternative. A single bowl packed with mushrooms, tofu and berries can deliver high nutrition at low calories — without the price tag of traditional tonic dishes.

The concept behind cellular health foods, which has gained traction in wellness circles, starts with the idea that healthy cells are the foundation of a healthy life. Central to this is autophagy — the cell's built-in cleanup mechanism. Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2016 for his work uncovering how autophagy works.

Autophagy is the process by which cells break down damaged proteins and other components and recycle them as energy — essentially stripping out broken parts and repurposing them. It plays a key role in energy metabolism and maintaining cellular health. According to a report by the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI ReSEAT Analysis Report 2011), cellular autophagy can reduce inflammatory cells and produce anti-aging effects.

Triggering autophagy requires a combination of intermittent fasting — such as eating dinner early — quality sleep, exercise and a balanced diet.

Researchers have consistently studied the effects of bioactive compounds found particularly in mushrooms, legumes, vegetables, seaweed and berries. A notable example is a paper from the University of Graz in Austria (Autophagy, 2018) that confirmed a link between spermidine — found abundantly in mushrooms and soybeans — and autophagy activation.

Foods that can activate cellular functions such as autophagy include vegetable shabu-shabu, tofu and seaweed soup, Mediterranean-style bowls, and unsweetened Greek yogurt topped with berries.

Vegetable shabu-shabu allows for a well-rounded intake of nutrients from mushrooms, tofu and bok choy. Tofu seaweed soup and Mediterranean bowls with kale, salmon and lentils are also good options. The omega-3 fatty acids abundant in salmon are important for building cell membranes and maintaining cellular function.

For breakfast, unsweetened Greek yogurt topped with berries such as blueberries, raspberries and strawberries is recommended. A synthesis of two Chinese studies published in international academic journals (Food Funct, 2023; Annals of Palliative Medicine, 2020) suggests that polyphenols found abundantly in berries can stimulate autophagy signaling pathways and support anti-aging effects.

Kim Jong-un, chief director of the 365mc Fat Stem Cell Center, said summer health care should not rely on a single dish like samgyetang consumed in large quantities at once. "It is important to regulate meal portions appropriately while supplementing protein, vegetables and fluids in a balanced way," she said. She added that ingredients being studied in connection with cellular health "should be approached as part of a balanced diet rather than interpreted as the effect of any one particular food."

Kim also advised that if fatigue persists despite adequate rest and a balanced diet, it is worth reviewing one's lifestyle and overall health. "Medical approaches such as vitamin injections or SVF intravenous injections containing fat stem cells require consultation with a specialist," she said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com