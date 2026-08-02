Lotte Wellfood showcases K-snacks at UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan

Lotte Wellfood participated as an official partner at the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held at BEXCO in Busan from July 19 to 29.
Throughout the event, the company showcased its flagship brands — including Pepero and Zec — at the delegation lounge, where participants from 162 countries were hosted. On July 25, when UNESCO approved the second-phase expansion listing of Korea's tidal flats as a World Heritage Site, Lotte Wellfood presented delegates with Pepero Landmark Edition gift sets featuring designs of Gwanghwamun and the Irworobongdo, a traditional Korean folding screen depicting the sun, moon and five peaks.
More than 3,000 product samples were distributed at the delegation lounge. The "K-Package Series" packaging — featuring designs of Korean palaces and regional names — drew repeated questions from visitors, helping promote Korean cultural heritage through the products themselves.
At the Korea Pavilion, open to the general public, Lotte Wellfood ran a Pepero brand experience event over two days, July 23 and 24. Visitors took part in tattoo-sticker experiences using illustrations of Korea's UNESCO World Heritage Sites and shared photos on social media.
Lotte Wellfood said it plans to build on its official partnership with the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to further strengthen its brand recognition in global markets.
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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July 29. 2026
뉴질랜드 커피 시장에서 이색적인 커피 메뉴가 인기를 끌고 있다. 한국농수산식품유통공사(aT)의 농식품수출정보(KATI)에 따르면 글로벌 리서치 업체인 스터프(Stuff)의 최신 조사 결과, 뉴질랜드 커피 시장은 기존의 정형화된 메뉴를 넘어 ‘해외 트렌드 유입’, ‘아이스커피 급증’, ‘차별화된 부재료’, ‘비주얼 및 경험 중시’가 핵심 트렌드로 꼽힌다. 독특한 미각, 시각적 경험이 중요해 지면서 휘핑크림이나 차가운 크림, 시럽, 소금, 과일 제스트 등을 활용한 디저트형 프리미엄 커피가 인기다. 새로운 커피 트렌드로는 에스프레소 밤(Espresso Bomb)과 몽블랑(Mont Blanc)이 떠오르고 있다. 아이스 에스프레소 밤은 에스프레소와 토닉워터, 레몬 또는 라임즙, 소금을 넣어 만든다. 독특한 거품이 생기는 것이 특징이다. 최근 카페에서 새로운 인기 메뉴로 자리 잡고 있다. 술이 들어가지 않지만 예거밤(Jägerbomb)과 동일한 방식으로 즐길 수 있어 화제를 모았다. 예거밤