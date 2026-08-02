Lotte Wellfood showcases K-snacks at UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan

Lotte Wellfood participated as an official partner at the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held at BEXCO in Busan from July 19 to 29.

Throughout the event, the company showcased its flagship brands — including Pepero and Zec — at the delegation lounge, where participants from 162 countries were hosted. On July 25, when UNESCO approved the second-phase expansion listing of Korea's tidal flats as a World Heritage Site, Lotte Wellfood presented delegates with Pepero Landmark Edition gift sets featuring designs of Gwanghwamun and the Irworobongdo, a traditional Korean folding screen depicting the sun, moon and five peaks.

More than 3,000 product samples were distributed at the delegation lounge. The "K-Package Series" packaging — featuring designs of Korean palaces and regional names — drew repeated questions from visitors, helping promote Korean cultural heritage through the products themselves.

At the Korea Pavilion, open to the general public, Lotte Wellfood ran a Pepero brand experience event over two days, July 23 and 24. Visitors took part in tattoo-sticker experiences using illustrations of Korea's UNESCO World Heritage Sites and shared photos on social media.

Lotte Wellfood said it plans to build on its official partnership with the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to further strengthen its brand recognition in global markets.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com