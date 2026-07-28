Sulbing opens first Thailand store, accelerating global franchise push

Korean dessert cafe chain Sulbing said Tuesday it opened its first Thailand location earlier this month, following its expansion into the United States.
Sulbing established a local subsidiary in the US last year to support its franchise expansion there and has since built out a network of five stores — two in California and one each in Colorado, Arizona and Texas. In June, it opened its fifth US location, the Lakehouse store, in Tempe, Arizona. The company aims to sign about 30 new franchise agreements by year's end, securing key locations first before expanding in stages.
The chain is also stepping up its push into Southeast Asia. Sulbing opened its first Thailand store on July 4 at Central Northville, a large shopping mall in Nonthaburi near Bangkok. The roughly 102-square-meter, 50-seat store offers more than 30 menu items, including nine single-serving and six double-serving bingsu varieties.
Sulbing is moving quickly to bring its popular Korean menu items to overseas markets while also running localized offerings. In the US, it serves non-dairy bingsu; in Southeast Asia, it offers single-serving portions.
"As interest in K-desserts in global markets continues to grow, local reactions to distinctly Korean ingredients like injeolmi and red bean have changed markedly compared to the past," a Sulbing official said. "Based on market-specific business strategies and menu competitiveness, we will strengthen our position as a leading K-dessert brand in key markets including Japan and Southeast Asia, with the US as our primary focus."
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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