Dole Korea marks 20 years of support for Seoul welfare center with cooking class for people with disabilities

Dole Korea, a fruit production and retail company, said Thursday it held a cooking class for people with disabilities to mark two decades of partnership with the Seoul Welfare Center for People with Disabilities.
On Wednesday, Dole Korea hosted a nutrition education and cooking program for seven center users at the Seoul Welfare Center for People with Disabilities in Godeok-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul. The event aimed to share the value of healthy eating in everyday life with participants.
The program walked participants through every step — from learning about ingredients to preparing and cooking them, and finally tasting the finished dishes. Participants explored the nutritional benefits of Dole Sweetio bananas, Sweetio pineapples, dragon fruit and avocado before making their own salads and sandwiches. All participants received a certificate of completion at the end of the class.
"We were able to share the meaning of our 20 years alongside the Seoul Welfare Center for People with Disabilities through a healthy meal with its users," a Dole Korea official said. "We will continue our social contribution activities to help people with disabilities maintain a healthy daily life."
Dole Korea has provided annual sponsorship to the Seoul Welfare Center for People with Disabilities since 2007.
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