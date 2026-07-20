JW Marriott Hotel Seoul to host 'Savor by JW Dining Series' with Vietnamese sister property

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announced Monday that its Japanese restaurant Tamayura will host the "Savor by JW Dining Series" in collaboration with Nikura restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon. The event runs Aug. 20 to Aug. 22.

The event connects seven JW Marriott hotels across South Korea and Vietnam into a single culinary stage. Nikura's chef Ivan Casusol, originally from Lima, Peru, will present Nikkei cuisine — a style that blends the bold, vibrant flavors of Peru with the refined techniques of Japanese cooking.

Tamayura head chef Lee Gyeong-jin and chef Casusol have crafted a menu weaving together signature dishes from Tamayura and Nikura into a tasting course. Nikura will present Ceviche Peru and Tiradito Concha.

Tamayura's contributions open with hassun — an assortment of seasonal small bites — followed by sea urchin gratin and gyukatsu, each drawing out the flavors of the season.

The centerpiece of the course is a Jeju hairtail fish pot rice. The meal is complemented by a pairing of four sake and wine selections curated to match the flow of the course.

The price is 300,000 won ($202) per person. A separate sake and wine pairing is available for 90,000 won. Marriott Bonvoy members may use accumulated points to book the dining experience. Reservations open Monday.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com