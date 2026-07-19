'What can I cook with seasonal ingredients?' — Korea Hansik Institute hosts July hansik concert

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Hansik Institute will host the July Hansik Concert on Friday. The event begins at 2 p.m. at Hansik Culture Space Eum in Jongno-gu, Seoul.
The featured speaker is Yona, a culinary researcher and author behind "Jaeryoui Sanchek," a seasonal-ingredients content and pop-up dining project. Yona creates content and pop-up dining experiences centered on the natural flavors and stories of seasonal ingredients.
The lecture is titled "Seasonal ingredients — what's the big deal?" Going beyond a simple introduction to what is in season, the talk will explore why people seek out seasonal ingredients and what the changing seasons mean for the taste of food and the everyday table.
Yona plans to share insights into the characteristics of seasonal produce, how to make the most of it, and how to build menus that reflect the spirit of each season. Registration is available on the Korea Hansik Institute's website.
The Hansik Concert is a monthly humanities program held at Hansik Culture Space Eum on a range of topics. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Hansik Institute run the program to promote hansik culture.
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