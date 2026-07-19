Daily coffee linked to lower risk of liver disease, study finds

A new study has examined the link between daily coffee consumption and liver health.
People who drink more coffee face significantly lower risks of liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver disease-related death, according to research led by Kim Hyun-seok, a professor at Cedars-Sinai's College of Health Sciences, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The Korea Food Communication Forum cited the findings Sunday.
The research team analyzed health data from 354,957 adults enrolled in the UK Biobank. Participants who had no cirrhosis or liver cancer at the start of the study were followed for approximately 13 years.
Compared with non-coffee drinkers, those who consumed one to two cups a day showed roughly 20 percent lower risk of cirrhosis, 24 percent lower risk of liver cancer and 31 percent lower risk of liver disease-related death. Those who drank three to four cups daily saw those figures fall by 35 percent, 35 percent and 41 percent, respectively.
Blood protein analysis found that proteins supporting liver cell function tended to increase, while those linked to fibrosis and inflammation tended to decrease.
Similar trends appeared with decaffeinated coffee. "The liver-protective effects of coffee are difficult to attribute to caffeine alone," Kim said in the paper, adding that antioxidant bioactive compounds such as polyphenols and chlorogenic acid may play an important role.
However, the researchers said the findings should not be interpreted to mean that "coffee alone can prevent or treat liver disease," noting that the study was observational and showed only an association. They added that the most important lifestyle habits for liver health remain "maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly, and managing blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol."
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