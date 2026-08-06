Dahyang marks 45th anniversary with 100g bonus promotion on smoked duck products

Dahyang, a domestic livestock and meat-processing brand, said Thursday it will run a 100g bonus weight promotion to mark its 45th anniversary.

The company will sell its flagship smoked duck product in limited-edition packaging with 100 grams added to the standard weight. The 700g version of "Dahyang Smoked Duck" will be available at E-mart, while the 400g+100g version will be sold at Lotte Super.

A "Grade 1 Dahyang Smoked Duck" product will also be offered in a 600g+100g format. These limited-edition items will be on sale through September. The "Dahyang Duck Sliced Meat" product will also be available in a 400g+100g format — 100 grams more than the standard weight — at Lotte Super through October.

This year, every product Dahyang entered in the 2026 DLG International Food Quality Competition in Germany took home a quality award.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com