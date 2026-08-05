Sunjin pursues shared growth in Vietnam's hog industry with 'K-livestock model'

Sunjin, a South Korean livestock and food company, said Wednesday it is pursuing shared growth with Vietnamese pig farmers who have struggled with African swine fever (ASF).

The company is applying its "K-livestock model" to local farms in Vietnam through a "3F value chain" spanning feed, farm and food. To support that effort, Sunjin established a Southeast Asia Livestock Innovation Center in 2020 to incorporate field data into research and development, then apply the findings directly on farms to refine region-specific livestock technology.

When diseases such as ASF break out, Sunjin's on-the-ground technical staff support farmers through every stage — from reviewing biosecurity systems and improving farm conditions to restocking livestock. The company describes the approach as "locally embedded support," working alongside farmers until normal production resumes.

Alongside feed supply, Sunjin runs several technology-exchange programs: "My Farm Design," which helps farms strengthen their biosecurity systems; "G7 Workshop," which shares facility-improvement plans tailored to individual farms; and "Hope Concert," a technical seminar aimed at boosting productivity. The company ranked fifth on Vietnam Report JSC's list of the top 10 most trusted feed companies in Vietnam — the only Korean firm to make the list.

"Through the ASF crisis, Vietnamese farmers came to realize that good feed alone cannot protect a farm," a Sunjin Vietnam official said. "We will continue to adapt the animal husbandry and biosecurity expertise accumulated in Korea to suit local conditions, helping Vietnamese farmers raise their productivity and competitiveness while building a sustainable foundation for the swine industry together."

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com