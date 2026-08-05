Hipork expands retail reach for same-day fresh marinated pork products

Hipork, a domestic pork brand, is expanding the retail distribution of its marinated pork line Gogi Bonyeon's "Haru Fresh" spicy pork bulgogi and jeyuk-bokkeum (stir-fried spicy pork) products.
The company has been broadening sales of the two products across major online and offline channels, starting with its recent launch on Coupang Inc and extending to Homeplus Express locations. As of Wednesday, the products are also available on Coupang Inc, Hipork Mall and Naver Smart Store.
The two "Haru Fresh" products — a spicy pork bulgogi and a jeyuk-bokkeum — are made entirely from domestically raised Hipork pork. The company applies its proprietary One Day Fresh (ODF) method, under which freshly slaughtered meat is trimmed within 24 hours, processed in the morning and produced in the afternoon, with the finished product completed the same day. The approach is designed to minimize the softening that occurs when raw meat sits in marinade for extended periods, preserving the texture, juiciness and flavor of fresh pork.
On Hipork Mall, the brand is also launching a dedicated weekly service called "Haru Fresh Wednesday Run," which accepts orders every Wednesday and ships products the same day they are produced.
"We are expanding our distribution network so that customers can find Hipork's marinated pork products across a variety of channels," a company official said. "Through the Haru Fresh Wednesday Run on our own mall, we plan to offer a fresh marinated pork experience grounded in same-day production and same-day shipping."
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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