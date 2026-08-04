Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Pangyo to run Southeast Asian buffet promotion through August

Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Pangyo said it will run a summer buffet promotion called "Tropical Summer Feast" at its all-day dining restaurant MoMo Café through Aug. 31. The promotion will be available during the restaurant's regular lunch and dinner buffet hours.

The promotion was designed to offer guests a culinary journey through Southeast Asia without leaving Seoul. Both the lunch and dinner buffets will feature dishes from across the region, including tom yum kung, pho, nasi goreng, beef rendang and chili crab, alongside fresh seafood, a variety of noodle dishes and grilled items.

Throughout the promotion period, three Southeast Asian beers — Chang (Thailand), Saigon (Vietnam) and Tiger (Singapore) — will be available for 7,900 won each. A summer deal also offers one free bottle for every three purchased.

"This promotion will bring the culinary pleasures you can only find when traveling, through signature Southeast Asian dishes and local beers," a hotel representative said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com