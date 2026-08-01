Frozen tomatoes make this chilled udon a perfect summer bowl

On a sweltering summer day when you have no appetite but crave something cold, tomato cold udon is the answer.

This recipe uses frozen tomatoes to create a simple summer dish that delivers both refreshing coolness and a naturally sweet flavor.

A tsuyu and lime juice sauce brings it all together, poured over chewy udon noodles for a bowl that satisfies even in the heat.

Particularly appealing is how easy it is to prepare on a hot day. The key is to chill the cooked noodles thoroughly in cold water — that is what gives them their signature chewy texture. Soba, somyeon or capellini (a long, thin pasta even finer than spaghetti) all work well as substitutes depending on your preference.

This dish is best enjoyed freshly assembled and served immediately while the tomatoes are still cold.

Ingredients (serves 2)

Main ingredients: 2 servings udon noodles, 2–3 frozen tomatoes, a pinch of black pepper, 3 perilla leaves, a pinch of sesame seeds

Sauce ingredients: 4 tablespoons tsuyu, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon perilla oil

Directions

[Tomato cold udon]

1. Peel the pre-frozen tomatoes and cut them into bite-size cubes.

2. Roll the perilla leaves and slice them into thin strips.

3. Mix the sauce ingredients together, pour over the tomatoes and refrigerate until cold.

4. Cook the udon noodles in boiling water.

5. Rinse the cooked noodles several times under cold running water.

6. Place the noodles in a bowl, top with the tomatoes and perilla, and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Source: Woori's Table

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com