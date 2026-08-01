Frozen tomatoes make this chilled udon a perfect summer bowl

On a sweltering summer day when you have no appetite but crave something cold, tomato cold udon is the answer.
This recipe uses frozen tomatoes to create a simple summer dish that delivers both refreshing coolness and a naturally sweet flavor.
A tsuyu and lime juice sauce brings it all together, poured over chewy udon noodles for a bowl that satisfies even in the heat.
Particularly appealing is how easy it is to prepare on a hot day. The key is to chill the cooked noodles thoroughly in cold water — that is what gives them their signature chewy texture. Soba, somyeon or capellini (a long, thin pasta even finer than spaghetti) all work well as substitutes depending on your preference.
This dish is best enjoyed freshly assembled and served immediately while the tomatoes are still cold.
Ingredients (serves 2)
Main ingredients: 2 servings udon noodles, 2–3 frozen tomatoes, a pinch of black pepper, 3 perilla leaves, a pinch of sesame seeds
Sauce ingredients: 4 tablespoons tsuyu, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon perilla oil
Directions
[Tomato cold udon]
1. Peel the pre-frozen tomatoes and cut them into bite-size cubes.
2. Roll the perilla leaves and slice them into thin strips.
3. Mix the sauce ingredients together, pour over the tomatoes and refrigerate until cold.
4. Cook the udon noodles in boiling water.
5. Rinse the cooked noodles several times under cold running water.
6. Place the noodles in a bowl, top with the tomatoes and perilla, and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Source: Woori's Table
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
Most Read Stories
REAL FOODSPREMIUM
MARKET TRENDS
July 29. 2026
뉴질랜드 커피 시장에서 이색적인 커피 메뉴가 인기를 끌고 있다. 한국농수산식품유통공사(aT)의 농식품수출정보(KATI)에 따르면 글로벌 리서치 업체인 스터프(Stuff)의 최신 조사 결과, 뉴질랜드 커피 시장은 기존의 정형화된 메뉴를 넘어 ‘해외 트렌드 유입’, ‘아이스커피 급증’, ‘차별화된 부재료’, ‘비주얼 및 경험 중시’가 핵심 트렌드로 꼽힌다. 독특한 미각, 시각적 경험이 중요해 지면서 휘핑크림이나 차가운 크림, 시럽, 소금, 과일 제스트 등을 활용한 디저트형 프리미엄 커피가 인기다. 새로운 커피 트렌드로는 에스프레소 밤(Espresso Bomb)과 몽블랑(Mont Blanc)이 떠오르고 있다. 아이스 에스프레소 밤은 에스프레소와 토닉워터, 레몬 또는 라임즙, 소금을 넣어 만든다. 독특한 거품이 생기는 것이 특징이다. 최근 카페에서 새로운 인기 메뉴로 자리 잡고 있다. 술이 들어가지 않지만 예거밤(Jägerbomb)과 동일한 방식으로 즐길 수 있어 화제를 모았다. 예거밤