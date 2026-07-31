Twosome Place launches half-caffeine cold brew line

Dessert cafe chain Twosome Place said Friday it will launch two new half-caffeine cold brew products, set to go on sale Monday.

The half-caffeine cold brew sits between the brand's regular cold brew and its decaffeinated option, completing a three-tier lineup that lets customers choose their caffeine level based on preference or occasion.

The new products cut caffeine content by more than 50 percent compared to Twosome Place's existing cold brew while preserving the drink's signature flavor. The lineup comprises two items: the Half Caffeine Cold Brew, which highlights the clean, straightforward taste of cold brew, and the Half Caffeine Cold Brew Latte, which adds milk.

"More consumers are looking to manage their caffeine intake, and many still want a cold coffee late in the evening during summer — that's what led us to introduce the half-caffeine cold brew," a Twosome Place official said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com