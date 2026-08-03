Sulbing offers first-come, first-served discount coupons for app orders

Dessert cafe Sulbing said Monday it is running a discount coupon promotion for customers who order through its mobile app.

The company is offering 400-won discount coupons redeemable on three menu items — "Sunsuyogeokkuljamong Sulbing," "Ubebeoricheeze Sulbing" and "Ja.Mang.Ko. Sulbing" — when ordered through the app. Coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis and will stop being issued once supplies run out.

The three discounted products span this summer's new and popular menu items. The "Sunsuyogeokkuljamong Sulbing," launched last month, is a fruit bingsu featuring grapefruit, tangerine, yogurt ice cream, cube cheesecake and honeycomb on a bed of milk ice. The "Ubebeoricheeze Sulbing" is made with ube and berries, while the "Ja.Mang.Ko. Sulbing" reimagines the Chinese dessert "yangzhi ganlu" with grapefruit, mango and coconut pearls.

"We put together this promotion so customers can enjoy our seasonal bingsu menu more easily during the hot summer," a Sulbing official said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com