SP Agri selected for 'Innovation Premier 1000' program on AI, robot-driven farming push

Agricultural technology company SP Agri announced Monday it has been selected as one of the second-round "Innovation Premier 1000" companies for 2026.

The Innovation Premier 1000 is a government support program run by the Financial Services Commission and 13 industry-related ministries to identify promising small and mid-sized companies with strong innovation potential and future growth prospects, connecting them with financial and non-financial support from policy finance institutions.

SP Agri operates a high-tech farm project that uses advanced agricultural technology to reduce seasonal and climate constraints and maintain a stable year-round supply of high-quality produce. At its 23,100-square-meter high-tech farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, the company uses AI and ICT technology to control crop-growing conditions including temperature, humidity and light levels.

Building on that technology, the company has achieved stable production of summer and autumn strawberries — varieties that had previously been difficult to grow domestically. SP Agri plans to further boost production efficiency and quality by introducing Agri-Fab, an advanced agricultural production facility that combines AI and robotics.

"This selection recognizes the innovation and future growth potential of the high-tech farm technology and business model SP Agri has been developing," said Park Dae-sung, the company's chief executive. "We will continue building a model that can supply fruit stably, beyond the limits of season and climate."

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com