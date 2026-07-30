The Born Korea opens social-contribution Paik's Coffee store staffed by youth with disabilities

The Born Korea announced Thursday that it opened a social-contribution store, Paik's Coffee Nan-gok Nanum, in partnership with the Jusarang Community Foundation on Wednesday.
The store is operated directly by young people with disabilities. The Born Korea supports the venture by covering the cost of major equipment and fixtures and waiving all franchise and royalty fees, reducing the financial burden of the initial setup and helping establish a stable operating foundation.
The store was launched to provide youth with disabilities living in Jusarang Community care facilities with hands-on work experience and job training, with the goal of supporting their economic independence.
The Born Korea plans to gradually expand the workforce to include single parents. Revenue from the store will go toward Jusarang Community's self-sufficiency support projects, including education for children and youth with disabilities, childcare supplies and medical expense support for single-parent families, and assistance for pregnant women in crisis.
"We hope the on-the-job experience gained at an actual store will help young people with disabilities build their professional skills and prepare for independent living," a Born Korea official said.
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