Sulbing's summer menu tops 820,000 units sold in two months

Dessert cafe Sulbing has sold more than 820,000 units of the nine summer menu items it introduced in May. The figure covers roughly two months since the summer season lineup launched on May 27, averaging more than 10,000 units per day.

Sales spread broadly across the summer lineup, with new additions such as Honeycomb Watermelon Sulbing and Honeycomb Melon Sulbing joining returning favorites including Watermelon Punch Sulbing, Fruit Punch Sulbing, Milk Red Bean Melon Sulbing and Yogurt Cheese Melon Sulbing to drive strong results.

The top three sellers by volume were Yogurt Cheese Melon Sulbing, Fruit Punch Sulbing and Watermelon Punch Sulbing, in that order. This year, Sulbing expanded its season lineup with Honeycomb Watermelon Sulbing and Honeycomb Melon Sulbing, two new items that pair fresh summer fruit with whole honeycomb placed atop a base of milk ice with watermelon or melon.

"The wide variety of seasonal menu items featuring summer fruits such as watermelon and melon has resonated strongly with customers, pushing cumulative sales past 820,000 units," a Sulbing official said. "We will continue to deliver a distinctly Sulbing summer dessert experience through menus that capture the character of each season and a diverse range of combinations."

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com