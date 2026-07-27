Herbalife Korea hosts 'Partner Day' event with Kiwoom Heroes

Herbalife Korea, a global wellness company, hosted the "2026 Herbalife Partner Day" at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Wednesday during a Kiwoom Heroes home game.
The event was organized to share the value of a healthy lifestyle with baseball fans, building on the partnership between Herbalife Korea and the Kiwoom Heroes.
Before the first pitch, fans gathered at booths set up throughout the stadium to spin roulette wheels, try capsule-toy machines and take photos at designated photo zones.
Herbalife Korea CEO Jeong Seung-wook attended the game in person and threw the ceremonial first pitch to mark the partnership. About 400 Herbalife distributors also joined to cheer on the Kiwoom Heroes.
During in-game inning events, the company gave away Herbalife tumblers and player-autographed Kiwoom Heroes jerseys.
Herbalife Korea and the Kiwoom Heroes signed an official nutrition sponsorship agreement for the 2026 season in March, extending their partnership for a second consecutive year. Herbalife Korea supplies the team with a range of products and nutrition expertise, centered on its flagship Formula 1 Healthy Meal product. Kiwoom Heroes players wear uniforms bearing the Herbalife Korea logo patch throughout the 2026 season.
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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