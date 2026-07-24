Sulbing offers 4,000-won discount on summer menu through app

Dessert cafe Sulbing said Friday it is running a discount promotion on seven of its summer menu items.

The company is offering 4,000-won discount coupons to the first 10,000 customers who claim them through its official app. The coupons are valid through July 31, and the promotion will end early if all coupons are claimed before then.

The seven eligible items are the Sunsuyogeokkuljamong Sulbing, Beoljipkkul Watermelon Sulbing, Beoljipkkul Melon Sulbing, Watermelon Hwachae Sulbing, Fruit Hwachae Sulbing, Milk Patbingsu Melon Sulbing and Yogurt Cheese Melon Sulbing.

Sulbing's summer lineup spans seasonal fruit-based shaved ice, items topped with honeycomb, and hwachae-style bingsu featuring a mix of fruits. Its recently launched Sunsuyogeokkuljamong Sulbing combines grapefruit and tangerine with yogurt ice cream, cube cheesecake and honeycomb.

"We prepared this promotion so customers can enjoy Sulbing's diverse summer menu at a more reasonable price amid the ongoing heat wave," a company official said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com