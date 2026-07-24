Twosome Place launches matcha chocolate crunch dessert

Dessert cafe Twosome Place announced Friday the launch of its new "Scoopable Matcha Choco Crunch Abak."

The new product combines the "Scoopable Matcha Abak" and the "Scoopable Crunch Abak" into a single dessert, bringing together the bitter notes of matcha, the sweetness of chocolate and the crunch of crispy chocolate balls.

The dessert is layered with matcha mascarpone cream, chocolate ganache cream and black cookies. It comes in two formats: a scoopable cake for individual enjoyment and a party pack designed for sharing.

The Scoopable Matcha Choco Crunch Abak is available starting Friday, though availability may vary by store.

To mark the launch, Twosome Place is running a discount promotion from Friday through Aug. 6. Customers who download a coupon through the Twosome Heart app and use it at checkout when ordering any Scoopable Crunch Abak — matcha, chocolate or strawberry — along with a regular-size Americano can receive a discount of up to 2,500 won ($1.80).

"The Abak is Twosome's signature dessert that most quickly captures new flavors and trends," a company official said. "This new product combines the hit elements of the Crunch Abak with the Matcha Abak, delivering both great taste and a fun eating experience."

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com