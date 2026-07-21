Tim Hortons launches 4 Craveable sandwiches, made fresh in-store

Tim Hortons is rolling out four new Craveable sandwiches starting Wednesday.
The Craveable line is designed to deliver flavors that keep customers coming back for more. Each sandwich is built on a brioche bun developed in-house by Tim Hortons, with fillings stacked on top.
Unlike the common practice of storing pre-made items and reheating them for service, Tim Hortons prepares each Craveable sandwich fresh at its in-store Tim's Kitchen.
The four new items are the Sausage Rapée Craveable, Chicken Tender Craveable, Egg & Egg Craveable and Cheddar Omelette Craveable, priced from 4,500 won to 5,500 won.
The Sausage Rapée Craveable features a whole sausage on a squid-ink brioche bun, topped with tomato and carrot rapée. The Chicken Tender Craveable is built on a seasoned brioche bun and centers on a chicken tender, rounded out with pickled red cabbage and fresh vegetables.
The Egg & Egg Craveable layers ham, egg mayo and a soft-boiled egg on a potato-flake brioche bun. The Cheddar Omelette Craveable stacks an omelette, cheddar cheese and grilled onions on a squid-ink brioche bun.
To mark the launch, Tim Hortons is running a promotion through Tuesday. Customers who purchase at least one of the four Craveable sandwiches during the promotional period will receive a free black coffee.
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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July 20. 2026
올해 미국 스낵 시장은 재미있는 식감과 색다른 맛, 기능성 성분을 앞세운 제품을 중심으로 성장할 것으로 전망된다. 특히 말차와 우베가 스낵 트렌드를 이끌 것으로 보인다. 한국농수산식품유통공사(aT)의 농식품수출정보(KATI)에 따르면 미국 제과협회(National Confectioners Association)는 캔디와 스낵이 식품업계 전반의 트렌드를 이끄는 역할을 한다고 밝혔다. 특히 소비자의 경험을 중시한 캔디(Interactive Candy)와 피클맛 제품, 단백질과 콜라젠, 프로바이오틱스(Probiotics) 등 기능성 성분을 강화한 스낵이 새로운 시장 흐름으로 자리 잡고 있다. 최근 미국 소셜미디어에서는 껍질을 벗겨 먹는 과일 모양 젤리인 필러블 젤리(Peelable Jelly)가 인기다. 실제 과일처럼 껍질을 벗기고(Peel), 터뜨리고(Pop), 깨뜨리는(Crack) 과정을 경험할 수 있는 제품이 소비자의 호응을 얻고 있다. 피클 열풍도 다양한 스낵 카테고리로 확대되는