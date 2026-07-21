Tim Hortons launches 4 Craveable sandwiches, made fresh in-store

Tim Hortons is rolling out four new Craveable sandwiches starting Wednesday.

The Craveable line is designed to deliver flavors that keep customers coming back for more. Each sandwich is built on a brioche bun developed in-house by Tim Hortons, with fillings stacked on top.

Unlike the common practice of storing pre-made items and reheating them for service, Tim Hortons prepares each Craveable sandwich fresh at its in-store Tim's Kitchen.

The four new items are the Sausage Rapée Craveable, Chicken Tender Craveable, Egg & Egg Craveable and Cheddar Omelette Craveable, priced from 4,500 won to 5,500 won.

The Sausage Rapée Craveable features a whole sausage on a squid-ink brioche bun, topped with tomato and carrot rapée. The Chicken Tender Craveable is built on a seasoned brioche bun and centers on a chicken tender, rounded out with pickled red cabbage and fresh vegetables.

The Egg & Egg Craveable layers ham, egg mayo and a soft-boiled egg on a potato-flake brioche bun. The Cheddar Omelette Craveable stacks an omelette, cheddar cheese and grilled onions on a squid-ink brioche bun.

To mark the launch, Tim Hortons is running a promotion through Tuesday. Customers who purchase at least one of the four Craveable sandwiches during the promotional period will receive a free black coffee.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com