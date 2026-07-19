CJ CheilJedang unveils distilled spirits brand 'jari' targeting global market

CJ CheilJedang has launched 'jari,' a distilled spirits brand it plans to develop into a platform for Korean distilled liquor on the global stage.

The launch event was held recently at the Korea Furniture Museum in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, drawing Lee Seon-ho, head of CJ Group's future planning division, along with CJ CheilJedang executives and representatives from the domestic food and beverage and cultural industries.

Two products were unveiled at the event: "Jari Munbaeju 24" and "Jari Gamuchi 24." "Jari Munbaeju 24" is based on munbaeju, a nationally designated intangible cultural heritage spirit aged through all four seasons in onggi earthenware jars. It is characterized by a pear-like aroma and a smooth finish.

"Jari Gamuchi 24" is made from gamuchi, a traditional Korean spirit, also aged in onggi. It carries a subtle sweetness from rice and notes of tropical fruit. Both products are 24 percent alcohol by volume.

At the event, bartender Hong Du-ui of Pine&Co — the brand's official ambassador and a mixologist — teamed up with chef Kim Hee-eun of Michelin one-star restaurant Soul to present cocktails and a hansik tasting course featuring jari.

CJ CheilJedang will initially introduce jari through premium restaurants and fine-dining channels in South Korea. The company plans to launch the brand in the United States, including New York, this fall.

The brand name "jari" draws on the Korean word for a gathering place where people come together to share food and drink.

"Jari is a brand conceived through collaboration with small and mid-sized domestic breweries to convey not only the taste and aroma of traditional Korean distilled spirits, but also the culture and sentiment they embody," a CJ CheilJedang official said.

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