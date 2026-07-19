CJ CheilJedang unveils distilled spirits brand 'jari' targeting global market

CJ CheilJedang has launched 'jari,' a distilled spirits brand it plans to develop into a platform for Korean distilled liquor on the global stage.
The launch event was held recently at the Korea Furniture Museum in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, drawing Lee Seon-ho, head of CJ Group's future planning division, along with CJ CheilJedang executives and representatives from the domestic food and beverage and cultural industries.
Two products were unveiled at the event: "Jari Munbaeju 24" and "Jari Gamuchi 24." "Jari Munbaeju 24" is based on munbaeju, a nationally designated intangible cultural heritage spirit aged through all four seasons in onggi earthenware jars. It is characterized by a pear-like aroma and a smooth finish.
"Jari Gamuchi 24" is made from gamuchi, a traditional Korean spirit, also aged in onggi. It carries a subtle sweetness from rice and notes of tropical fruit. Both products are 24 percent alcohol by volume.
At the event, bartender Hong Du-ui of Pine&Co — the brand's official ambassador and a mixologist — teamed up with chef Kim Hee-eun of Michelin one-star restaurant Soul to present cocktails and a hansik tasting course featuring jari.
CJ CheilJedang will initially introduce jari through premium restaurants and fine-dining channels in South Korea. The company plans to launch the brand in the United States, including New York, this fall.
The brand name "jari" draws on the Korean word for a gathering place where people come together to share food and drink.
"Jari is a brand conceived through collaboration with small and mid-sized domestic breweries to convey not only the taste and aroma of traditional Korean distilled spirits, but also the culture and sentiment they embody," a CJ CheilJedang official said.
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
Most Read Stories
REAL FOODSPREMIUM
MARKET TRENDS
July 15. 2026
중국 밍밍헌망 그룹의 ‘스낵킹덤(Snack Kingdom)’이 기네스 세계 기록으로 ‘세계 최대 스낵샵’으로 공식 인증받았다. 한국농수산식품유통공사(aT)의 농식품수출정보(KATI)에 따르면 해당 스낵샵은 부지 면적 약 1만 3000㎡(표준 축구장 2개)의 규모다. 전 세계 70여 개국, 6500여 개 브랜드, 총 3만 5000여 종의 상품이 있다. 이 곳은 개점 3개월 만에 창사의 필수 방문 명소가 됐다. 초당 약 1명의 고객이 입장할 정도로 방문객들로 북적인다. 매장은 거대한 공간을 테마 구역으로 세분화했다. 라면, 음료, 사탕 등 일반 카테고리 존과 함께 ‘초대형 과자존’, ‘초미니 과자존’, ‘글로벌 스낵존’ 같은 특색 존을 배치했다. 또한 스낵 굿즈샵 ‘스낵증정’, 스낵 박물관, IP 놀이공원, 그리고 차음료 전문점 차옌웨써 협업 디저트 스테이션 및 황자샤오후 핫푸드 스테이션 등을 융합했다. ‘먹고·보고·배우고·노는’ 경험을 한곳에 응축한 공간이다. 시각적으로는 의도적인 ‘