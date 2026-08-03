Tizen launches Kombucha Ion electrolyte drink in powder stick form

Health beverage company Tizen said Monday it will launch an electrolyte drink called Kombucha Ion.
Tizen Kombucha Ion is formulated around minerals drawn from clean Jeju lava seawater. The product reduces sodium while blending potassium, calcium and magnesium at concentrations similar to those found in sweat. It also contains coconut water concentrate powder, 12 strains of lactic acid bacteria and fermented kombucha powder.
Each stick contains 15 kilocalories and zero grams of sugar. The powder stick dissolves easily in cold water.
The new product comes in two configurations — a 10-stick pack and a 30-stick pack — and will be available exclusively through Tizen's Naver brand store.
To mark the launch, Tizen is running a promotional event on its Naver brand store from Monday through Aug. 12, offering various benefits to shoppers. At 7 p.m. Monday on Naver Shopping Live's Sinssang-itshow, Tizen Kombucha Ion will be sold at up to 65 percent off. Customers who purchase two or more boxes of the 30-stick product will receive a dedicated Ion bottle as a free gift.
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