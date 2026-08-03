Jinnie's Lamp launches sweet rice wine 'On The LAMP' featuring Korean pear and melon notes

Jinnie's Lamp, a liquor manufacturing and retail company, said it will launch its fermented beverage brand On The LAMP on Tuesday, releasing a Korean sweet rice wine of the same name. Sales begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday through the company's official Naver Smart Store in limited quantities.

On The LAMP is a Korean sweet rice wine brewed solely from domestic rice, nuruk (a traditional fermentation starter) and water. It opens with a delicate acacia honey aroma and carries notes of melon, oriental melon, Korean pear and the natural sweetness of rice. The wine pours a clear golden color, is best served chilled and comes in at 12.4 percent alcohol by volume in a 375-milliliter bottle.

Jinnie's Lamp has been working with BTS member Jin, its global brand ambassador, to promote the value of Korean traditional liquor to international audiences.

"A fine drink leaves a deep flavor and a lingering impression in just one glass," a Jinnie's Lamp official said. "Through On The LAMP, we will set a new standard for premium Korean fermented beverages."

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com