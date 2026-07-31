Nara Cellar introduces premium Gran Reserva line from Chilean organic winery Veramonte

Nara Cellar is launching the Gran Reserva series from Veramonte, a Chilean winery with domestic organic certification.

Based in Chile's Casablanca Valley, Veramonte produces wine using eco-friendly cultivation methods and biodynamic farming practices.

The Gran Reserva series is made exclusively from organically grown grapes and comprises five varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

The Cabernet Sauvignon uses grapes from the Colchagua Valley, highlighting flavors of dark fruit and spice. The Chardonnay reflects the climatic character of the Casablanca Valley, balancing fruitiness and texture. The Pinot Noir is defined by aromas of red fruit and soft tannins.

"Veramonte is a winery that has earned recognition for its quality through a commitment to sustainable farming and organic principles," a Nara Cellar official said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com