Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square to run Market-O Nature Oh! Granola promotion

Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square said Thursday it will run a promotional campaign for Market-O Nature's Oh! Granola Low-Sugar Cacao product in collaboration with Orion. The promotion runs for one month, from Saturday through Aug. 31.

The campaign is designed as an experiential collaboration that lets guests try the product firsthand. During the promotion, hotel guests will receive a mini bag of Oh! Granola Low-Sugar Cacao at check-in. The product will also be available at the cereal station during breakfast at Momo Cafe, where customers can sample it freely. The Lounge 15's snack zone will carry the product as well, allowing guests to enjoy it at their leisure.

Oh! Granola Low-Sugar Cacao is a functional food containing resistant maltodextrin, an ingredient said to help suppress post-meal blood sugar spikes. The product keeps sugar content low, at around 1 gram per 30-gram serving. It combines thick clusters of whole grains — including domestic rice, whole wheat and oats, with no cornflakes — with cacao.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com