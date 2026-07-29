Tim Hortons launches Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp inspired by Winnie the bear

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons said Wednesday it will launch the Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp. The new drink draws inspiration from the Canadian city of Winnipeg.
The new menu item marks Tim Hortons' sixth city campaign offering. It weaves in the story of Winnie, the bear who got her start in Winnipeg and has since captured hearts around the world.
Winnie was a baby black bear rescued in 1914 by Harry Colebourn, a Canadian soldier and veterinarian, while he was traveling to Winnipeg. He named the bear after his hometown. Winnie was later sent to the London Zoo in England, where a chance encounter with a young boy inspired the beloved cartoon bear character known worldwide today.
The new Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp draws on the friendship and memories shared between Winnie and her companion Harry Colebourn.
The drink is topped with chocolate curls evoking the Hundred Acre Forest from the story. A "Winnipeg menu card" served alongside also incorporates the narrative.
A Tim Hortons representative said the Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp reimagines the warm story of Winnie and Harry Colebourn — which began in Winnipeg — as a menu item, aiming to share Winnie's long journey from Canada and Tim Hortons' brand heritage in a more approachable way.
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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July 29. 2026
뉴질랜드 커피 시장에서 이색적인 커피 메뉴가 인기를 끌고 있다. 한국농수산식품유통공사(aT)의 농식품수출정보(KATI)에 따르면 글로벌 리서치 업체인 스터프(Stuff)의 최신 조사 결과, 뉴질랜드 커피 시장은 기존의 정형화된 메뉴를 넘어 ‘해외 트렌드 유입’, ‘아이스커피 급증’, ‘차별화된 부재료’, ‘비주얼 및 경험 중시’가 핵심 트렌드로 꼽힌다. 독특한 미각, 시각적 경험이 중요해 지면서 휘핑크림이나 차가운 크림, 시럽, 소금, 과일 제스트 등을 활용한 디저트형 프리미엄 커피가 인기다. 새로운 커피 트렌드로는 에스프레소 밤(Espresso Bomb)과 몽블랑(Mont Blanc)이 떠오르고 있다. 아이스 에스프레소 밤은 에스프레소와 토닉워터, 레몬 또는 라임즙, 소금을 넣어 만든다. 독특한 거품이 생기는 것이 특징이다. 최근 카페에서 새로운 인기 메뉴로 자리 잡고 있다. 술이 들어가지 않지만 예거밤(Jägerbomb)과 동일한 방식으로 즐길 수 있어 화제를 모았다. 예거밤