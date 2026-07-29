Tim Hortons launches Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp inspired by Winnie the bear

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons said Wednesday it will launch the Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp. The new drink draws inspiration from the Canadian city of Winnipeg.

The new menu item marks Tim Hortons' sixth city campaign offering. It weaves in the story of Winnie, the bear who got her start in Winnipeg and has since captured hearts around the world.

Winnie was a baby black bear rescued in 1914 by Harry Colebourn, a Canadian soldier and veterinarian, while he was traveling to Winnipeg. He named the bear after his hometown. Winnie was later sent to the London Zoo in England, where a chance encounter with a young boy inspired the beloved cartoon bear character known worldwide today.

The new Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp draws on the friendship and memories shared between Winnie and her companion Harry Colebourn.

The drink is topped with chocolate curls evoking the Hundred Acre Forest from the story. A "Winnipeg menu card" served alongside also incorporates the narrative.

A Tim Hortons representative said the Winnipeg Cherry Chocolate Iced Capp reimagines the warm story of Winnie and Harry Colebourn — which began in Winnipeg — as a menu item, aiming to share Winnie's long journey from Canada and Tim Hortons' brand heritage in a more approachable way.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com