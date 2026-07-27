JW Marriott Jeju wins two awards at Marriott International's Asia-Pacific F&B honors

JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa has won two awards at the 2025 GM & Hotel Awards, organized by Marriott International's Asia-Pacific region excluding Greater China.
The 2025 GM & Hotel Awards recognize innovation and outstanding performance among Marriott International hotels across the Asia-Pacific region. JW Marriott Jeju was selected in two categories — the F&B Innovation Leadership Award and the Highest F&B Revenue Growth Award — from among more than 750 Marriott International hotels across 22 countries in the region, including 130 luxury brand properties.
JW Marriott Jeju brought the stories of Jeju's haenyeo divers and local producers to life as a culinary experience through its restaurant Yeowumul, as part of Marriott International's 2025 luxury dining series "Forgotten Flavors." That vision reached a global audience through "Ed & Ryu: Mad About Seafood," a Netflix series produced by BBC Studios.
The wood-fire grill restaurant The Flying Hog has also been named to La Liste World's Top 1000 Restaurants for two consecutive years, 2025 and 2026.
Since early July, the resort has been offering a wellness program called "Jeju Forest Journey" in partnership with the Jeju Tourism Organization. The program combines a visit to the Seogwipo Healing Forest with the traditional Jeju dosirak culture known as "chalong."
General Manager Chris Lee said the recognition was "the fruit of innovation that every member of our team has built together — reinterpreting Jeju's culture and stories into differentiated culinary experiences."
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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