Jeong Sik Food's central research lab earns 'excellent' rating at international food analysis assessment for 9th consecutive year

Jeong Sik Food's Central Research Laboratory has earned an "excellent" rating at the 2026 Food Analysis Performance Assessment Scheme, known as FAPAS, for the ninth consecutive year, the company said Friday.
FAPAS is the world's largest international food analysis proficiency assessment program, administered by the UK's Food and Environment Research Agency. Government agencies, corporate research laboratories and university research institutes from around the world participate each year.
Accredited as an internationally recognized testing institution by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme, the Central Research Laboratory has participated in the international testing and analysis proficiency assessment since 2018. This year, it entered the microbiology (total bacterial count) and food chemistry (vitamin B6) analysis categories, recording z-scores of -0.2 and 0.5, respectively — both earning excellent ratings. A z-score closer to zero indicates higher analytical accuracy.
"This result is a meaningful achievement that demonstrates the international recognition of our central research laboratory's analytical capabilities," said Lee Yun-bok, director of Jeong Sik Food's Central Research Laboratory. "We will continue to strengthen our food analysis capabilities so that we can provide healthy and safe food products."
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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