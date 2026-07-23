Tizen launches stick-type White Balsamic Double Shot at CJ Olive Young

Tizen, a fermented beverage company, said Thursday it will launch two liquid stick products — the White Balsamic Double Shot line — at CJ Olive Young.

The white balsamic base comes from Andrea Milano, an Italian vinegar company that has carried on a five-generation tradition since 1889. The premium balsamic vinegar is made from 100 percent Italian grapes concentrated through a low-temperature vacuum process.

The White Balsamic Olive Double Shot contains extra virgin olive oil from Spanish Picual-variety olives. The White Balsamic Elderberry Double Shot uses an elderberry concentrate from Austria. Both products come in slim liquid stick form with a capacity of 15 to 20 grams.

"We developed these products to make it easy for consumers in Korea to experience the white balsamic routine that has been gaining attention in Europe," a Tizen official said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com