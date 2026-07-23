Shabu All Day launches summer menu featuring eel, abalone and melon

Shabu All Day, a shabu-shabu buffet chain, is rolling out a summer menu under the theme "Summer Energy Up." The lineup spans stamina-boosting dishes headlined by eel, abalone and fresh melon, alongside a range of new chilled desserts.

The star item is wild-caught eel, hauled from the waters off Tongyeong using traditional fish traps. It is offered two ways: grilled Tongyeong wild eel and a DIY Tongyeong wild eel rice bowl.

Also on the menu is a DIY abalone and sea mustard bibimbap topped with abalone from Wando. A DIY Gangwon Province-style perilla oil makguksu comes in three versions — plain broth, soy sauce and mixed. Rosé mara xiang guo and a garlic bacon potato pizza round out the savory additions.

The dessert section centers on seasonal fresh melon. Options include whole-sliced fresh musk melon, a fresh musk melon shortcake, fresh honey melon prosciutto, a DIY melon bingsu and melon sago.

The chain has also expanded the mara topping station in its vegetable zone, adding three new accompaniments for the numbing mara broth: tofu skin, fen mo zi and corn noodles.

The new menu debuted at the Seoul Ogeum branch on July 2, followed by the Busan Haeundae and Busan Suyeong branches on July 16. A nationwide rollout to all stores begins July 30. Some items — including the grilled Tongyeong wild eel, the DIY eel rice bowl and the fresh honey melon prosciutto — are available at dinner and on weekends only.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com