Vino H brings Italian Barolo winery Giacomo Grimaldi to Korea exclusively

Vino H, a wine import and retail subsidiary of Hyundai Department Store Group, said Wednesday it will exclusively introduce seven wines from Giacomo Grimaldi in South Korea.

Giacomo Grimaldi is a winery representing the Barolo region of Piedmont, Italy. Its flagship wine, Barolo Ravera, received 95 points from James Suckling, the international wine review publication.

The lineup includes Barolo Ravera, Langhe Sauvignon and Dolcetto d'Alba, among others. The wines will be available at Wine Works in The Hyundai Seoul and at Wine List, a wine specialty shop at Hyundai Premium Outlets Space One.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com