'I saw it on YouTube': Pharmacy nutrition consultations get a digital boost

More people are visiting pharmacies for professional consultations after first encountering health information online.

According to CellMed, a brand specializing in pharmacy nutrition consulting, consumers who come across health content on YouTube and social media are increasingly following up with in-person consultations at pharmacies.

CellMed's official YouTube channel surpassed 101,350 subscribers as of Monday — up from roughly 3,000 about a year ago.

The channel features pharmacists ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Contributors come from across the country, including the Greater Seoul area as well as the Yeongnam, Chungcheong and Honam regions. Some member pharmacies have reported customers saying things like "I came in after watching CellMed on YouTube" or "I wanted a consultation after seeing your videos."

CellMed CEO Jang Bong-geun said the company is building "a virtuous cycle — the on-the-ground experience we have developed together with our member pharmacists becomes content, and that content brings people back to the pharmacy for consultations. That is the value of health communication that CellMed pursues."

CellMed is a pharmacy nutrition consulting brand founded in 2019 by Jang, a licensed pharmacist. The company works with about 3,000 full-member pharmacies nationwide to provide customized health consulting services.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com