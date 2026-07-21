'I saw it on YouTube': Pharmacy nutrition consultations get a digital boost

More people are visiting pharmacies for professional consultations after first encountering health information online.
According to CellMed, a brand specializing in pharmacy nutrition consulting, consumers who come across health content on YouTube and social media are increasingly following up with in-person consultations at pharmacies.
CellMed's official YouTube channel surpassed 101,350 subscribers as of Monday — up from roughly 3,000 about a year ago.
The channel features pharmacists ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Contributors come from across the country, including the Greater Seoul area as well as the Yeongnam, Chungcheong and Honam regions. Some member pharmacies have reported customers saying things like "I came in after watching CellMed on YouTube" or "I wanted a consultation after seeing your videos."
CellMed CEO Jang Bong-geun said the company is building "a virtuous cycle — the on-the-ground experience we have developed together with our member pharmacists becomes content, and that content brings people back to the pharmacy for consultations. That is the value of health communication that CellMed pursues."
CellMed is a pharmacy nutrition consulting brand founded in 2019 by Jang, a licensed pharmacist. The company works with about 3,000 full-member pharmacies nationwide to provide customized health consulting services.
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올해 미국 스낵 시장은 재미있는 식감과 색다른 맛, 기능성 성분을 앞세운 제품을 중심으로 성장할 것으로 전망된다. 특히 말차와 우베가 스낵 트렌드를 이끌 것으로 보인다. 한국농수산식품유통공사(aT)의 농식품수출정보(KATI)에 따르면 미국 제과협회(National Confectioners Association)는 캔디와 스낵이 식품업계 전반의 트렌드를 이끄는 역할을 한다고 밝혔다. 특히 소비자의 경험을 중시한 캔디(Interactive Candy)와 피클맛 제품, 단백질과 콜라젠, 프로바이오틱스(Probiotics) 등 기능성 성분을 강화한 스낵이 새로운 시장 흐름으로 자리 잡고 있다. 최근 미국 소셜미디어에서는 껍질을 벗겨 먹는 과일 모양 젤리인 필러블 젤리(Peelable Jelly)가 인기다. 실제 과일처럼 껍질을 벗기고(Peel), 터뜨리고(Pop), 깨뜨리는(Crack) 과정을 경험할 수 있는 제품이 소비자의 호응을 얻고 있다. 피클 열풍도 다양한 스낵 카테고리로 확대되는