JW Marriott launches 'Savor by JW Dining Series' across Korea and Vietnam

JW Marriott announced Thursday the launch of the "Savor by JW Dining Series," a culinary collaboration program spanning Korea and Vietnam from August through November.
The dining series brings together chefs from JW Marriott's signature restaurants to exchange culinary philosophies and techniques and present collaborative menus.
The series opens Aug. 7-9 at Nikura, a new Nikkei restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon, where chef Ivan Casusol of Nikura will collaborate with chef Lee Gyeong-jin of Tamayura at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul.
The two chefs will then reunite Aug. 20-22 at Tamayura in Seoul, with their collaboration themed "Harmony of Origins."
The second collaboration runs Oct. 8-10 at the Seafood Grill of JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa, where chef Nguyen Tuan Vu of the Seafood Grill joins forces with chef In Hyeon-gi of BLT Steak — a leading New York steakhouse brand — at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul.
The two chefs will collaborate again Oct. 22-24 at BLT Steak in Seoul.
October also features a collaboration between The Margo Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul and Kumihimo at JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Chef Min Jeong-sik and Kumihimo's chef Takanori Tanaka will come together at The Margo Grill from Oct. 14-16.
Their collaboration then continues at Kumihimo in JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi from Oct. 29-31.
The series concludes in Phu Quoc and Jeju. From Nov. 4-6, chef Danny Do and chef Ted Yoon of The Flying Hog at JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa will collaborate at Pink Pearl by Olivier E. at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.
The two chefs will bring the series to a close at The Flying Hog in Jeju from Nov. 26-28, where Yoon's fire-based cooking will be complemented by Do's French culinary sensibility.
gorgeous@heraldcorp.com
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