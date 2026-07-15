Teazen partners with L'Escape Seoul on wellness summer drinks

Teazen said Wednesday it has teamed up with L'Escape Seoul Myeong-dong, Luxury Collection Hotel — a boutique hotel under Josun Hotels & Resorts — to launch a lineup of wellness beverages for the summer.

The collaboration is part of "Summer Edition: Train the City," a summer health campaign running through Aug. 31 jointly organized by L'Escape Seoul Myeong-dong and Nike Strength.

Teazen will offer two special-recipe drinks at the Tea Salon on the sixth floor of L'Escape Seoul Myeong-dong, both featuring its kombucha and apple cider vinegar products. The lineup includes "Pink Sprint," made with Teazen Kombucha Sicilian Pink Lemon, and "Apple Twist," made with Teazen Aesabi Original.

Both drinks will be served alongside a hot-pink tea tumbler specially produced for the collaboration.

"We designed this collaboration to offer consumers who enjoy exercise, rest and a healthy lifestyle a distinctive wellness experience," a Teazen official said.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com