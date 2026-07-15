Zespri launches 'Full Life, Full Nutrition' campaign to promote healthy eating

Kiwi brand Zespri announced Wednesday the launch of its new "Full Life, Full Nutrition" campaign.

The campaign video features Zespri's signature Kiwi Brothers characters alongside a tiger character representing Koreans, drawing attention to the problem of nutritional imbalance.

Jung Ja-yong, vice president of the Korean Nutrition Society and a professor in the Department of Food and Nutrition at Kyung Hee University, said nutritional imbalance is not simply a matter of eating too little. "It also includes conditions where the diet is skewed toward certain food groups, leading to excessive energy intake or insufficient consumption of essential nutrients," she said. She added that such imbalances are growing as convenience-driven eating habits centered on ultra-processed foods become more prevalent, making it increasingly important to consume enough fruits and vegetables to supplement essential nutrients — including vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber — in a balanced way.

Zespri kiwifruit is a nutrient-dense fruit. SunGold kiwi contains 152 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams, meaning a single fruit can meet an adult's recommended daily vitamin C intake. Green kiwi's dietary fiber and the protein-digesting enzyme actinidin support gut health.

A Zespri International Korea spokesperson said the company hopes the "Full Life, Full Nutrition" campaign will encourage people to reflect on their eating habits and take a simple step toward healthier living by adding a kiwi to their daily routine.

gorgeous@heraldcorp.com